WORLD
1 MIN READ
Seoul says personal info of 1,000 North Korean defectors stolen
South Korea's Unification Ministry says police are investigating the hacking attack but have yet to identify the source.
Seoul says personal info of 1,000 North Korean defectors stolen
South Korea's Unification Ministry says it has found no further signs of hacking attacks or data breaches. / Reuters Archive
December 28, 2018

South Korea says it's responding to a hacking attack that stole the names and addresses of nearly 1,000 North Korean defectors who resettled in the South.

A regional office of the Hana resettlement center said on Friday it has been notifying affected defectors after discovering last week that one of its computers had been breached sometime around November.

South Korea's Unification Ministry says police are investigating the hacking attack but have yet to identify the source.

Recommended

The ministry says it has found no further signs of hacking attacks or data breaches after investigating Hana's offices around the country earlier this week.

About 30,000 North Koreans have fled to South Korea, mostly traveling via China, since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province