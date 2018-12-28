The Syrian regime claimed on Friday that its forces entered the northern Syrian city of Manbij after the YPG terrorist group invited regime forces to shield them from a planned anti-terror operation by Turkey in the region.

However, sources from Manbij told TRT World that the area is calm and that regime forces have not entered the city.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, some regime troops deployed on the outskirts of Manbij, are standing between the city's edge and Turkey-backed FSA.

TRT World's Yasin Eken reports.

US denies reports of regime forces in Manbij

A US defence official on Friday denied the reports that Syrian regime forces entered Manbij.

"The reports on regime incursion in Manbij are inaccurate," the official told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Assad regime appeared to be running a 'psychological' operation around Manbij.

He said Turkey's plan for the region was to teach terrorists a lesson, and that there was "no other job" for Turkey in Syria, once terror is defeated there.

"Turkey's goal is to teach YPG/PKK terror group a lesson, and we're determined to make it happen," Erdogan said in the wake of Friday's reports that regime troops were in the area.

Turkish delegation heads to Moscow