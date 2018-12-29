WORLD
2 MIN READ
Houthi rebels block roads to Yemen's Taiz, hampering aid delivery
Houthi rebels have blocked roads linking the cities of Taiz and Hudaida, denting efforts to provide aid in a war-torn country where almost 14 million Yemenis are on the brink of famine.
Shots are fired from a vehicle as heavy fighting broke out between the Yemeni government and Houthis in Hudaida, Yemen, in this still image taken from video obtained on December 18, 2018. / Reuters Archive
December 29, 2018

This week in Yemen, a United Nations team met representatives from both sides of the war for the first time.

The meeting took place in the port city of Hudaida, the entry point for 80 percent of the aid that enters the country. 

But many roads are blocked by Houthi fighters, hindering aid delivery. 

A truce in Hudaida and its surroundings went into effect on December 18 but has remained shaky, with the two sides accusing each other of violations.

The war has killed some 10,000 people, according to the World Health Organization, although human rights groups say the real death toll could be five times as high.

The conflict has unleashed a major humanitarian crisis and pushed 14 million Yemenis to the brink of famine.

TRT World’s Can Hasasu reports from Taiz, Yemen.

SOURCE:TRT World
