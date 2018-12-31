WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinian with mental illness jailed in Israel for Briton's killing
Jamil Tamimi, 59, is accused of killing 21-year-old exchange student Hannah Bladon while she was traveling on a tram to a church in Jerusalem where she volunteered.
Palestinian with mental illness jailed in Israel for Briton's killing
Tamimi's lawyer said the defendant attacked Bladon in a rage at his sons insisting that he stay in a mental institution rather than with them. / Reuters Archive
December 31, 2018

An Israeli court sentenced a Palestinian to 18 years imprisonment on Monday on charges of stabbing to death a British woman in Jerusalem last year, under a plea bargain acknowledging he is mentally ill.

Jamil Tamimi, 59, is accused of killing 21-year-old exchange student Hannah Bladon.

Tamimi targeted Bladon at random when she came within his reach after offering her seat to an older woman, stabbing her at least seven times, the court heard.

"This was not a terrorist incident ... This was a terrible murder carried out by a mentally ill person," the prosecutor said, explaining why a life prison sentence had not been sought, according to a court transcript.

Tamimi's lawyer said the defendant attacked Bladon in a rage at his sons insisting that he stay in a mental institution rather than with them. 

"This drove him to stab a person to death so that he would be shot dead," the lawyer said.

Recommended

In the April 14, 2017 incident, Tamimi was overpowered and arrested.

Bladon's relatives said the sentence was too lenient.

"For the family, it makes no difference whether this was a terror attack or just another crazed murderer," the family's representative, Israeli lawyer Maurice Hirsch, told Reuters.

"They are outraged by the leniency of the sentence. They expected that Hannah's murderer would spend the rest of his life behind bars."

The court transcript quoted Tamimi as saying after sentencing: "I'm sorry. I wish I could take her (Bladon's) place. I did not mean to murder her. I don't know how it happened."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change