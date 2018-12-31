Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren - an outspoken critic of Wall Street and Donald Trump - on Monday entered the 2020 race for the White House.

She’s the most prominent Democrat yet to make such a move. Warren is one of the most recognizable figures in the Democratic Party and a favourite target of President Donald Trump.

The 69-year-old progressive announced she was launching an exploratory committee for president, becoming the first major candidate in what is set to be an extraordinarily crowded Democratic primary, united by a singular focus on unseating the Republican Trump.

The move will help her raise funds and hire more staff early in the campaign cycle - an effort in which she already leads most other potential Democratic candidates.

"America's middle class is under attack," said a video message from Warren, who has represented Massachusetts in the Senate since 2013.