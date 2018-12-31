WORLD
Democrat Warren enters 2020 White House race
The Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren said Monday she’s launching an exploratory committee for the 2020 campaign.
In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., gives her victory speech at a Democratic election watch party in Boston. / AP
December 31, 2018

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren - an outspoken critic of Wall Street and Donald Trump - on Monday entered the 2020 race for the White House.

She’s the most prominent Democrat yet to make such a move. Warren is one of the most recognizable figures in the Democratic Party and a favourite target of President Donald Trump.

The 69-year-old progressive announced she was launching an exploratory committee for president, becoming the first major candidate in what is set to be an extraordinarily crowded Democratic primary, united by a singular focus on unseating the Republican Trump.

The move will help her raise funds and hire more staff early in the campaign cycle - an effort in which she already leads most other potential Democratic candidates.

"America's middle class is under attack," said a video message from Warren, who has represented Massachusetts in the Senate since 2013.

"No matter what our differences, most of us want the same thing."  

"To be able to work hard, play by the same set of rules and take care of the people we love. That's what I'm fighting for and that's why today I'm launching an exploratory committee for president."

She said on Twitter she would announce her decision on whether to run early in 2019.

Among those who have also declared their intention to run are Julian Castro, a former housing secretary in Barack Obama's administration, John Delaney, a Maryland congressman, and Richard Ojeda, a former army paratrooper who is currently a state senator in West Virginia.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
