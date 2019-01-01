A German man has been arrested after repeatedly driving into crowds of people, injuring at least five, in what authorities said Tuesday appeared to have been intentional attacks against foreigners.

Four people were injured in the western city of Bottrop and one person was injured in nearby Essen, while pedestrians managed to jump out of his path in two other attempted attacks in those cities, police said.

"The man had the clear intention to kill foreigners," German news agency dpa quoted the top security official in North Rhine-Westphalia state, Herbert Reul, as saying.

The victims included a 46-year-old woman, who suffered life-threatening injuries, and a child. Some of the victims were Syrian and Afghan citizens.

The attacks began shortly after midnight while people were celebrating New Year's out on the streets.

The 50-year-old driver first attempted to hit a group of people in Bottrop, but failed. He then drove into the city centre, where he slammed his silver Mercedes into a crowd, injuring four.