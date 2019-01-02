Australia announced the closure of Melbourne's controversial Maribyrnong detention centre on Wednesday, one of several facilities used to lock up immigrants who arrived without papers.

The government said the decision to close the much-criticized facility was "another milestone in the ramping-down of Australia's onshore immigration detention network."

Maribyrnong opened in the middle of the last century but has recently been the site of hunger strikes and other protests over harsh treatment.

In 2017, the Australian Human Rights Commission - a government body - reported guards at the facility used "more restrictive measures than necessary," including the excessive use of restraints during escort.