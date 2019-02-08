The Horn of Africa’s regional political and economic direction made a U-turn when Abiy Ahmed came to power as the new prime minister of Ethiopia in April last year.

Before his appointment, the region was socially and economically stagnant and there had not been any attempt at strong collaboration among the nations in the Horn of Africa. However, Ahmed has proven to be a charismatic and visionary leader who is determined to implement his reform agenda in Ethiopia and build strong and collaborative diplomatic ties with countries in the Horn.

The rapid pace of Ethiopia’s new vision and the impact of Ahmed’s radical reforms will start to roll through Africa and in particular its East African neighbours.

After years of animosity, Ethiopia and Eritrea have normalised their diplomatic ties, inked bilateral agreements and re-opened their borders and embassies. Days after Ahmed’s visit to Eritrea’s capital, direct flights resumed between Addis Ababa and Asmara. This peace deal has also created signs of warming ties between rivals Djibouti and Eritrea.

Another counterintuitive incident happened in July of last year when Mogadishu and Asmara restored relations after a decade-and-a-half of hostility between the two nations. The diplomatic crisis unfolded when Somalia accused Eritrea of arming and funding anti-government Islamist groups, an allegation Asmara has repeatedly distanced itself from. Finally, Farmaajo and Afwerki agreed to re-establish ties and end hostilities.

Horn of Africa Economic Integration

The leaders of Somalia, Ethiopia and Eritrea are tirelessly pushing a new regional economic integration initiative with the aim of boosting trade and economic ties between the landlocked nation and the two costal states. The regional economic integration agenda has been the theme of a series of high-level meetings between the leaders.

The public broadcaster in Somalia, SONNA, has reported that the regional integration policy is also being spearheaded by Somalia. President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, best known as Farmajo, has a vision “to promote free trade flow, and a mutual economic cooperation between all the countries of the Horn of Africa,” SONNA added.

The proposed economic integration has the potential to increase trade benefits, create job opportunities, and facilitate the transfer of skills among citizens of the region. Most importantly it would enhance security and political cooperation between the nations.

But some regional pundits believe that attempting a quick execution of such an ambitious and region-wide reform will only create chaos, trade disparity and complete disarray in the short run due to the existing ethnic tensions, social unrest. They fear it could possibly heighten insecurity in the region given several ongoing conflicts. For those crises to be mitigated, every member state of the bloc should consider pre-integration plans that will prevent them from trade imbalances and unforeseen anarchies in the future.