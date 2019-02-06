WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump sees Daesh's annihilation in Syria
US President Donald Trump says his troops have "liberated virtually all of the territory" from the group.
Trump sees Daesh's annihilation in Syria
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks to foreign ministers from the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh at the State Department in Washington, US on February 6, 2019. / Reuters
February 6, 2019

The United States promised on Wednesday to stay focused on permanently destroying the Daesh but asked concerned allies to contribute more, as President Donald Trump boasted that the group will soon have lost all their territory in Syria.

Trump addressed officials from more than 70 countries who came to Washington to discuss ways ahead in the battle against Daesh after Trump stunned many of them in December by declaring victory and ordering all 2,000 troops out of Syria.

Speaking at the State Department, Trump said that US-led troops had "liberated virtually all of the territory" from the group who once controlled a vast stretch of Syria and Iraq.

"It should be formally announced sometime next week that we will have 100 percent of the caliphate," Trump said. 

"Remnants — that's all they have, remnants but remnants can be very dangerous," Trump said.

"Rest assured, we'll do what it takes to defeat every ounce and every last person within the ISIS [Daesh] madness," he said. 

The one-day event did not immediately produce major announcements. 

US leaders were partly focused on domestic priorities, with Trump using the occasion to vow a hard line on immigration and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo taking unsubtle digs at previous president Barack Obama.

'Tactical change'

Recommended

Opening the conference, Pompeo described Trump's Syria withdrawal as a "tactical change."

"It is not a change in the mission," Pompeo said, adding "our fight will not necessarily always be military-led."

Officials say that the US withdrawal will happen, although at a slower pace than Trump first intended.

Hoping to avoid the worst outcomes, Pompeo asked US partners to step up intelligence-sharing and to make up a $350 million shortfall in a fund intended to bring stability to Iraq.

"Syria's national security essential"

Speaking in Washington, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu pledged Ankara's will to ensure that the Daesh does not regroup.

"Avoidance of power vacuums that could be exploited by terrorists to undermine Syria's territorial integrity and neighbours' national security will be essential," said Cavusoglu.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali al Hakim also asked coalition partners to consider "the integrity of Syrian territory to maintain the great victory."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500