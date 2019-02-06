The leading challenger to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a published interview on Wednesday that Israel should "find a way" to end its control over the Palestinians.

Former military chief Benny Gantz made the comments in an interview with the Ynet news site. It was his first interview with the Israeli media since his maiden political speech last week.

Gantz, a tall, telegenic former general, has shot up in opinion polls since last week's speech. Leading a new centrist party called "Israel Resilience," he has emerged as a formidable challenger to the front-running Netanyahu in April 9 elections.

He has so far said little about the Palestinian issue, or whether he supports the establishment of a Palestinian state. But in Wednesday's interview, he said the continued rule over the Palestinians is not in Israel's interest.

"We need to find a way in which we're not controlling other people," he said.

Palestinians welcome Gantz's comments

With peace talks frozen throughout most of Netanyahu's decade-long rule, Gantz's comments were welcomed by the Palestinians.

"It's encouraging if he succeeds and he sticks to this opinion," Nabil Abu Rdeneh, spokesman for President Mahmoud Abbas, told reporters.

In the interview, Gantz was asked whether he favored another unilateral move similar to the Gaza pullout, which is widely seen as a failure in Israel. Two years after the pullout, the Hamas group seized control of Gaza.