But Trump does understand what pullouts from Syria and Afghanistan would mean for his short-term political prospects in 2020, just as he understood that criticising the Iraq War in 2016 set him apart from the pack of other Republican candidates for the nomination. He was also able to set himself apart from his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, who herself had voted for the war. It was one of Trump’s more cunning scams: holding up the US loss in Iraq, in a war it could never have won anyway, as a symbol of the failure of the ‘establishment’.

Some of Trump’s critics have welcomed the president’s promises to end US wars abroad. But those policies are pointless, merely illusions, if everything else Trump does sets the stage for him or his successor returning to fight there again. Moreover, if Trump does nothing to end the forever war of Israeli occupation, then he’s done nothing to end US-sponsored carnage overseas.

To do this, Trump would also need to convince the entire national security establishment to get on board with his vision of an America that never intervenes in other countries. However, to the delight of his cable news cheer squad, he has done nothing but call that national security establishment a den of liars and traitors. And, true to character, he is in no way consistent on the matter of US missions abroad, saying he won’t rule out US-military action in President Nicolas Maduro’s Venezuela, where the US has recognised an opposition leader, Juan Guaido, as the legitimate president of the oil-rich but desperately poor South American country.

In contrast to his inconsistency on military intervention, Trump has remained throughout his term in office steadfast in his denial of the existence of climate change. His inaction on climate change and the reversal of carbon reduction commitments made by Obama will increase the risk of US forces going overseas in the future and makes peacemaking between Israelis and Palestinians even more difficult for his successors, who will inherit a hotter, drier and more dangerous world. As Palestinians struggle to find clean water, with shortages worst in Gaza, every aspect of Trump’s foreign policy threatens to make that struggle harder. Climate change and the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians are not hypothetical dystopias, but immediate problems screaming out for attention. Trump ignores both.

Indeed, some scientists fear that Trump has already done permanent damage to global efforts to combat climate change, a diplomatic feat that requires all countries act in concert to transform their economies away from fossil fuels. These efforts were just in their beginning stages, and the urgency is extreme. By 2100, a third of the Himalayan glaciers could melt, due to a warming climate caused by carbon emissions, according to a new report. This icy region of Earth, our planet’s ‘third pole’, is the source of drinking water for billions of people along a whole web of rivers across China and India, a US ally. If military conflict starts over resources in this region, it’s hard to imagine the United States will just sit back and watch as two nuclear powers face off over a chemical - water - that sustains all life on Earth.

Trump didn’t mention the phrase climate change once during the entire State of the Union. It’s a safe bet that he won’t next year, either.