Pope Francis arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, the first visit by a pontiff to the Arabian Peninsula, where he will meet with Muslim and political leaders and celebrate an outdoor mass in the capital Abu Dhabi.

He was greeted by Abu Dhabi's powerful crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, on his arrival.

A young boy and girl in traditional Emirati dress handed the pontiff flowers after landing Sunday night. The two leaders then walked past an honour guard, all with traditional Arabic daggers at their waists.

The pope also met a host of Cabinet ministers in a greeting line, as well as local Catholic and Muslim officials.

The pontiff will take part in an inter-religious conference on Monday, meeting Sheikh Ahmed al Tayeb, the imam of Cairo's Al-Azhar, Sunni Islam's prestigious seat of learning.

Hours before he flies back to Rome on Tuesday, he will lead an open-air mass – set to be the largest gathering ever in the UAE, according to local media.

Pope urges "respect" for Yemen accords

His visit comes with the UAE engaged in a long-running military campaign in Yemen and embroiled in a diplomatic spat with nearby Qatar.

Before heading to the Gulf, the pontiff urged warring parties in Yemen, where the UAE backs the government against Huthi rebels, to respect a truce agreement.

"I appeal to all parties concerned and to the international community to allow the urgent respect of established accords to ensure the distribution of food," he said.

"The population is exhausted by the lengthy conflict and a great many children are suffering from hunger, but cannot access food depots, he added.

"The cry of these children and their parents rises up to God."

'Great week'

Nearly one million Catholic migrants reside in the UAE, mostly hailing from the Philippines and India. Around 135,000 have secured precious tickets to Tuesday's mass at Zayed Sports City Stadium.

On Sunday morning, hundreds of Catholics queued in drizzling rain outside St. Joseph's Cathedral in Abu Dhabi to get their passes.