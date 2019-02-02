A suicide car bomb exploded outside a military base for Ethiopian soldiers in southern Somalia on Saturday, leaving an unspecified number of casualties, a police official said.

A local elder who witnessed the attack told Reuters the explosion had killed 10 people including soldiers and civilians.

"The mini bus was very dusty, it must have come from a far region, it was fired (on) as it started speeding up," he said.

Police officer Major Nur Abdullahi told Reuters from the town of Bardheere where the attack occurred that the vehicle involved was a mini bus carrying vegetables as a disguise.

"It was fired (on) before it reached the gate. We understand there are casualties," the officer said.