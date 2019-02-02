WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suicide car bomb explosion in Somalia leaves casualties - police
Militant group Al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the assault and said it had killed 16 Ethiopian soldiers, although the claim could not be independently verified.
Suicide car bomb explosion in Somalia leaves casualties - police
(File photo) A Somali man uses a pole to search under a car at the scene where a car bomb exploded in front of a restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia January 29, 2019. / Reuters
February 2, 2019

A suicide car bomb exploded outside a military base for Ethiopian soldiers in southern Somalia on Saturday, leaving an unspecified number of casualties, a police official said.

A local elder who witnessed the attack told Reuters the explosion had killed 10 people including soldiers and civilians. 

"The mini bus was very dusty, it must have come from a far region, it was fired (on) as it started speeding up," he said.

Police officer Major Nur Abdullahi told Reuters from the town of Bardheere where the attack occurred that the vehicle involved was a mini bus carrying vegetables as a disguise.

"It was fired (on) before it reached the gate. We understand there are casualties," the officer said.

Recommended

Al Shabaab wants to topple Somalia’s Western-backed central government and impose its own rule.

The group regularly stages attacks against the Somali military and against troops from the African Union-mandated peacekeeping force AMISOM.

Ethiopia is one of the countries contributing troops to AMISOM, alongside Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and others.

Somalia has been gripped by violence since the early 1990s after the toppling of dictator Mohamed Siad Barre. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe