The US said on Friday it was withdrawing from the landmark Cold War INF missile treaty with Russia, accusing Moscow of violation.

Ahead of a deadline set by Washington, the United States said that Russia had not addressed concerns over a new medium-range missile system that Western states believe goes against the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

Russia denies that it has been in violation.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis reports.

Russia says US wants to 'get out of its obligations'

Moscow denounced Washington's decision to leave the treaty, saying it was part of a plan to "get out of its international legal obligations".

The US exit was not a question of "Russia's guilt" but is instead "the strategy of the United States to get out of its international legal obligations in different areas," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the television channel channel Rossiya 1.

TRT World spoke to Tom Callender, who is a Senior Research Fellow for Defense Programs at the Heritage Foundation in Washington DC, for his analysis.

'Onus is on Russia'

Effective Saturday, "the United States will suspend its obligations under the INF Treaty and begin the process of withdrawing from the INF Treaty, which will be completed in six months unless Russia comes back into compliance by destroying all of its violating missiles, launchers and associated equipment," President Donald Trump said in a statement.

"The United States has fully adhered to the INF Treaty for more than 30 years, but we will not remain constrained by its terms while Russia misrepresents its actions," Trump said.