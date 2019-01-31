WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thousands of young people protest for climate action in Belgium
In Belgium the "Youth for Climate" movement has seen schoolchildren and students skip classes every Thursday for the past four weeks.
Thousands of young people protest for climate action in Belgium
Belgian students claim for urgent measures to combat climate change during a demonstration in central Brussels, Belgium, January 31, 2019. / Reuters
January 31, 2019

Thousands of young people rallied in Belgium to demand action on climate change on Thursday, part of a wave of demonstrations led by high school students and aimed at intensifying pressure on governments.

Carrying banners with slogans like "No world, no future" and "Make our planet great again," some 30,000 people took to the streets across the country, with some 12,500 in Brussels.

They are part of a network of student-led protest groups that have seen tens of thousands of young people around the world ditch school to demand serious action against climate change in recent months.

In Belgium the "Youth for Climate" movement has seen schoolchildren and students shun classes every Thursday for the past four weeks.

"Many say we do this to skip school, but we didn't even have class today, our teachers were away," said one student, Elias.

"So we just come because it's important. I don't want to find myself in 20 years with a destroyed climate and tell myself that I didn't do anything."

Recommended

TRT World'sKevin Ozebek spoke to some of the students.

Brandishing a megaphone, 17-year-old Anuna De Wever told the crowd, "We need change! Now!"

The Flemish high school student has become the high-profile face of the marches, facing death threats for her activism.

"We must all ask the leaders of our planet to solve this problem right now, to listen to the experts and to swear that the climate will be a priority until we are protected," she said.

Then added in English, "What do we want? Climate Justice! When do we want it? Now!"

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe