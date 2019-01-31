WORLD
Bodies of 52 migrants found after boats capsize off Djibouti
The death toll after two migrant boats sank in heavy seas off the coast of Djibouti has risen to 52, said the UN migration agency.
A picture taken from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) shows people searching along a beach for survivors after two boats capsized off the coast in Godoria, Djibouti. (Photo: IOM)
January 31, 2019

The remains of 52 people have been found after some 130 migrants went missing off Djibouti when two boats capsized in rough waters, the UN migration agency said Wednesday, as body bags were laid out on the sand.

Sixteen survivors were recovered, and the tiny East African nation's coast guard continued a search and rescue operation after Tuesday's accident, the UN said in a statement. Witnesses said large waves caused the overloaded boats to tip over about a half-hour after departing.

An 18-year-old survivor told the migration agency he had boarded one of the boats with another 130 people, including 16 women.

There were no immediate details on the second boat.

Hopes of finding job

Thousands of migrants from the turbulent Horn of Africa region set off every year from Djibouti to cross the Bab al Mandab Strait for the Arabian Peninsula with hopes of finding work in rich Gulf countries.

The vast majority of the migrants are Ethiopian, young and male, the migration agency says.

Recommended

The crossing is dangerous, with smugglers in some cases forcing migrants overboard before reaching their destination. Other boats have been fired on as they approach Yemen, where fighting continues between pro-government forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition and Houthi rebels.

"Vulnerable migrants"

"This tragic event demonstrates the risks that vulnerable migrants face as they innocently search for better lives," said the migration agency's Djibouti chief of mission, Lalini Veerassamy.

The agency's Missing Migrants Project says at least 199 people have now drowned off the Djibouti coast near Obock, where the latest capsizing occurred, since 2014.

More than 700 other deaths have occurred further off shore on the route from the Horn of Africa to Yemen, according to the project's data.

The route also sees a flow of migrants from Yemen toward the Horn of Africa as people flee war.

SOURCE:AP
