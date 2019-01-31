US President Donald Trump upped the public row with his own intelligence services on Wednesday in tweets slamming them as "naive" on Iran and in need of schooling.

The broadside was a riposte to a far more sober but equally emphatic rejection by the intelligence community during congressional testimony Tuesday of many of Trump's claims to foreign policy successes.

Insisting that Iran's nuclear program remains dangerous, Trump said his intelligence advisors - who believe Tehran is largely abiding by an international commitment to shelve nuclear weapons ambitions - need to be more realistic.

"The Intelligence people seem to be extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran. They are wrong!" Trump tweeted. "Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!"

It was hardly the first time Trump has openly criticised his own intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

However, the extent and vehemence of the criticism and the intensely public way Trump expressed his anger, showed how deep the split is between the White House and some of the country's most respected security officials.

The broadside, including tweets in which Trump touted the success of his policies in Syria and North Korea, followed testimony Tuesday by top intelligence chiefs that was widely seen as contradicting the president's rosy assessments.

In a hearing on global threats at the Senate Intelligence Committee, the top officials took issue with Trump's assertion that Daesh has been defeated, and that North Korea can be convinced to forego its nuclear weapons.

They also challenged the president's claim that Tehran is actively seeking nuclear weapons, the justification Trump gave for withdrawing last year from the multilateral treaty on Iran.