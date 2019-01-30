Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said 47 migrants who have been blocked at sea off Sicily for almost two weeks on a humanitarian rescue ship will be allowed to come ashore on Wednesday, ending the latest migrant standoff.

"In a few hours, they will begin to disembark," Conte told reporters in Milan.

Italy's populist government, which took office last year, has closed its ports to charity vessels to try to force European Union partners to take a share of those rescued in the Mediterranean.