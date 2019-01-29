US intelligence chiefs on Tuesday contradicted President Donald Trump's statements that North Korea can be convinced to forego its nuclear weapons, and that Tehran is seeking nuclear weapons.

In their annual report on security challenges to the country, the country's top spies also challenged Trump's claim that Tehran is actively seeking nuclear weapons, the justification Trump gave for withdrawing last year from a multilateral treaty on Iran.

China and Russia pose the biggest risks to the United States and are more aligned than they have been in decades, they told senators, in testimony that repeatedly contradicted Trump's statements on global threats.

While Beijing and Moscow seek to expand their global reach, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said, some American allies are pulling away from Washington in reaction to changing US policies on security and trade.

"China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea increasingly use cyber operations to threaten both minds and machines in an expanding number of ways – to steal information, to influence our citizens, or to disrupt critical infrastructure," Coats said.

He testified with the directors of the CIA, FBI and other top intelligence officials at the Senate Intelligence Committee's annual hearing on worldwide threats.

"Moscow's relationship with Beijing is closer than it's been in many decades," Coats told the panel.

North Korea unlikely to give up nukes

The intelligence chiefs' assessments broke with some past assertions by their boss, including on the threat posed by Russia to US elections and democratic institutions and North Korea's determination to denuclearise.

Coats said North Korea is unlikely to give up its nuclear weapons. Trump has said the country no longer poses a threat.

Iran not developing nuclear weapons

The intelligence officials also said Iran was not developing nuclear weapons in violation of the 2015 nuclear agreement, even though Tehran has threatened to reverse some commitments after Trump pulled out of the deal.

Senators expressed deep concern about current threats.

"Increased cooperation between Russia and China – for a generation that hasn't been the case – that could be a very big deal on the horizon in terms of the United States," said Senator Angus King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats.

Daesh defeat

On Daesh, which Trump and his top officials have repeatedly claimed has been defeated by a US-led coalition, Coats said that while the US has defeated the terror group's territorial hold in Iraq and Syria "with a couple of little villages left," it will remain a threat for the foreseeable future.

Daesh still retains control of "thousands of fighters in Iraq and Syria," estimated CIA Director Gina Haspel , who was testifying alongside Coats and other top intelligence officials.

Trump touted the terror group's defeat when announcing the withdrawal of US forces from Syria last month, but has since walked back the claim to address only the near-complete loss of territory it once controlled.