The fate of a Christian woman enmeshed in a years-long blasphemy row was finally decided on Tuesday, when Pakistan's Supreme Court decided to dismiss an appeal against its decision to acquit Asia Bibi.

Judges — including Pakistan's new chief justice — tossed out the petition against their decision last October to free Bibi from death row, where she languished for eight years.

"On merit, this petition is dismissed," Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said in court.

The decision lifts the last legal hurdle between her and a possible deal for asylum abroad.

Bibi was sentenced to death in 2010 in what swiftly became Pakistan's most infamous blasphemy case.

The Supreme Court overturned her conviction last year, but she remains in protective custody as a prime target in Pakistan, where blasphemy is a hugely sensitive charge.

With the government refusing to reveal her whereabouts, speculation has been rampant that she may seek asylum with a European or North American country.

Bibi's acquittal ignited days of violent demonstrations, with enraged religious groups calling for her beheading.

The government since launched a crackdown on the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) party, the far-right religious group driving the protests. Its chief, Khadim Hussain Rizvi, has been under detention for weeks.

However, authorities also struck a deal to end the violence which included allowing the petition seeking an appeal against the Supreme Court's judgement.

Petition reviews are usually settled on the same day they are heard by the court. The court's ruling was a per expectations with experts earlier saying that it is highly unusual for the top court to allow an appeal against its own ruling.