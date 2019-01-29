Muddy waste from a ruptured dam at a mine in Brazil's southeastt is reaching an indigenous community in the region, contaminating its water supply, a chief told AFP.

"We noticed that the river is becoming dirty and later, we started to see dead fish," a leader of the Nao Xoha native community, Hayo Pataxo Ha-ha-hae, said by telephone.

He said he had met a representative of the government's indigenous protection agency Funai to discuss the pollution.

The muddy change to the Paraopeba river was the result of the dam collapse that occurred last Friday at the mine owned by mining giant Vale, close to the town of Brumadinho.

Two engineers, who worked on behalf of Brazilian miner Vale at its burst tailings dam, have been arrested, according to Sao Paulo state prosecutors.

According to a source with knowledge of the arrest orders, the two engineers were responsible for signing off on the safety of the dam, which burst last week.

The disaster has killed at least 65 people and left nearly 300 missing, presumed dead.