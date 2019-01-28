Maduro has been disavowed by a broad group of Western nations and Latin American neighbours that accuse him of undermining democracy, and a growing number of countries have recognised Guaido as legitimate interim leader of the troubled OPEC nation.

Since last year Maduro's government has been trying to repatriate gold from the Bank of England, fearing it could be caught up in international sanctions against his administration.

Those holdings jumped to around $1.3 billion after Venezuela's central bank closed out a gold swap deal with Deutsche Bank, sources told Reuters last week.

In letters to British Prime Minister Theresa May and Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, Guaido said Maduro government officials were seeking to sell the gold and move the proceeds to Venezuela's central bank.

"I am writing to ask you to stop this illegitimate transaction," wrote Guaido. "If the money is transferred ... it will be used by the illegitimate and kleptocratic regime of Nicolas Maduro to repress and brutalize the Venezuelan people."

The Bank of England and May's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In the past, the bank has declined to comment on questions about Venezuela's gold, citing client privacy considerations.