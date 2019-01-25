Two amateur divers who canceled their vacation plans to join what they thought was a hopeless mission to rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in Thailand on Friday received one of Australia's most prestigious awards.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison presented Australian of the Year Award 2019 trophies to anaesthetist Richard Harris and his dive buddy Craig Challen, a retired veterinarian, at a ceremony in the national capital Canberra on the eve of Australia's national day.

"A lot's been said about this little adventure that we've had, but the bottom line for me is that there are 13 families that have still got their sons they wouldn't have if we hadn't been there as part of that group," Challen said.

"That's what floats my boat."

Rescue operation

The complex rescue against the odds by an international team in July captured international attention. Both Australians have conceded they didn't expect that all 13 team members trapped in the cave for two week would emerge alive.

"It was the best-worst plan that we had. I had no confidence at all that it was going to work and that the children could survive," Harris said.

All 13 rescued Wild Boar soccer teams members congratulated the pair through a video message in which they said: "We love you.

All the best." The thanks brought tears to both men. Harris said it was their first communication with the boys since the rescue.

Challen said anyone with the necessary skills would have volunteered to help.

The boys and their 25-year-old coach entered the cave on June 23 for a quick exploration, but flooding quickly blocked the exit and they had to retreat deeper inside the cave. Heavy rains raised water levels further and thwarted the initial searches before two British divers on July 2 found the group huddled on a dry patch of ground, safe but hungry.

Harris and Challen arrived at the cave on July 6 and reached the team the next day.