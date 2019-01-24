Embattled Renault boss Carlos Ghosn has resigned, France's economy minister said on Thursday ahead of a board meeting at which the French car maker is to appoint his successors.

A senior director from the firm "received last night the letter of resignation from Carlos Ghosn", who remains detained in Japan, Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

Ghosn, who had held both roles, is expected to stay behind bars for several months after seeing a second bail request denied on Tuesday.

He faces three separate charges: two of under-declaring his income by tens of millions of dollars over eight years and another of seeking to shift personal investment losses.

He denies Japanese accusations that he under-reported income as chairman of Nissan and other charges.