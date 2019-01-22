On Wednesday last week, Mohammad Bagheri, Iran’s Chief of General Staff of the armed forces began his two-day visit to Baku and met with the president of Azerbaijan. This is the third visit by high-ranking Iranian officials to Baku since December 2018 and seems to signal a new phase in Iranian-Azerbaijan relations.

Bagheri met with a number of Azeri officials and signed multiple bilateral agreements. It is the first time since Azerbaijani independence in 1991 that the highest Iranian military officials have visited Baku.

Bagheri met with Zakir Hasanov, Azerbaijan’s minister of defense, President Ilham Aliyev and Ogtay Asadov, the speaker of Azerbaijan National Assembly. The two countries signed multiple agreements to strengthen their military and security cooperation and increase trade between the states.

Earlier in December 2018, Iran’s minster of intelligence and the minster of communication visited Baku, meeting with Azeri officials. Asadov also visited Tehran and met with President Hassan Rouhani in late December 2018.

The two countries have agreed to expand bilateral relations, further strengthen their military and security cooperation, increase trade, and work mutually on the completion of the North-South Corridor, which aims to expand regional trade by ship, rail, and road. Bagheri also reaffirmed on behalf of the Iranian government the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, indicating that Iran will always stand with Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Armenia.

The diplomatic traffic between the two neighbours seems to be on the rise, particularly after they signed the Caspian Sea deal in August 2018, which clarified ownership of the sea between the states.

The two countries, as the officials also repeatedly emphasised, have strong confessional, cultural and linguistic ties and the shared border between Iran and Azerbaijan is one of the safest in the region.

Safest Iranian border is with Azerbaijan

The former Soviet-Iran border that is now a shared border between Iran, Armenia and Azerbaijan, is the safest Iranian border.

Inhabited by the Turkic speaking Iranians, the border between Iran and Azerbaijan starts from the Turkish border and goes all the way to the Caspian Sea, following the Aras River. Compared with problems encountered on other Iranian borders - for instance, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and US hostility in the Gulf - this is the least problematic border both for Iran and Azerbaijan.

A secure border allowed Iran and Azerbaijan to construct number of mutual dams and power plants on the Aras river that benefit both counties.

Relative stability

Azerbaijan is the most stable country of the Caucasus and a more reliable partner if compared with Armenia and Georgia. Even though Georgia is a popular business and leisure destination for Iranians, Georgian authorities have reportedly deported many Iranian nationals from entering the country despite a visa-free policy and have imposed financial restrictions on Iranian business owners.

The Armenian ‘Velvet Revolution’ in 2018 and the admiration it has received from Western powers seems to also be a major concern for Iranian officials.