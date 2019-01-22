With increasing violence against the United Nations(UN) peacekeeping mission in Africa, the number of deadly attacks on peacekeeping forces has increased in recent years.

At least 10 Chadians who served in the UN peacekeeping force were killed and at least 25 wounded in an attack by armed assailants in northern Mali on Sunday, according to the United Nations.

The identity of the attackers was not immediately clear. However, a Mali-based al Qaeda affiliate has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The UN peacekeeping and French forces are stationed in northern Mali to combat well-armed extremist groups who are posing a grave threat to Africa’s Sahel region

The clash near Aguelhok occurred early on Sunday following an attack by assailants on many armed vehicles, the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali (MINUSMA) said in a statement.

The United Nations said peacekeepers had thwarted the attack, but 10 died and at least 25 were wounded.

“The Secretary-General reaffirms that such acts will not diminish the resolve of the United Nations to continue supporting the people and Government of Mali in their efforts to build peace and stability in the country,” it said.