WORLD
3 MIN READ
What's next for the DRC ?
Despite the runner-up rival Martin Fayulu claiming a majority and the African Union asking the constitutional court to postpone the election results, Felix Tshisekedi is likely to be sworn in as DRC's new president in 10 days.
What's next for the DRC ?
Congo opposition candidate Martin Fayulu, center, leaves the Philadelphie Missionary Center after attending Sunday Mass in Kinshasa, Congo, Sunday January 13, 2019. / AP
January 21, 2019

The constitutional court declared on Sunday opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi as the winner of last month’s presidential election in Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

After the constitutional court’s decision on the controversial election results, two African countries, Kenya and South Africa, congratulated Tshisekedi for winning the presidency.

However, Martin Fayulu, the runner-up rival, rejected the results, accusing the outgoing President Joseph Kabila of striking a "backroom deal" to rig the elections in favour of Tshisekedi.

Fayulu requested a recount of votes.

Fayulu also claimed the presidency and told his followers that “it's no secret ... that you have elected me president.” 

He also described the results as a "constitutional coup d'etat," accusing the court of validating false results and called his supporters to take to the streets peacefully. 

The African Union asked the constitutional court to postpone the election results, citing allegations of voter fraud, but the court paid no heed and declared Tshisekedi as the winner.

The constitutional court based its decision on Fayulu’s perceived failure to prove his claims of fraud and the backroom deal.

Recommended

Now, Tshisekedi is expected to be inaugurated for the presidency in 10 days. It is expected to be the first orderly transfer of power in DRC since the country’s independence from Belgium in 1960.

Controversial presidential poll on December 30

DRC's election was supposed to take place in late 2016, but it was repeatedly postponed until December 30, 2018, as the officials cited logistical problems.

At least 900 people are believed to have been killed over three days in December in ethnic violence in northwestern DRC, the United Nations said on January 16, warning that the toll could be higher.

While the bloodshed was not directly related to the end-of-year election, a local activist told the Reuters news agency in December that tensions between the two ethnic groups had festered because Batende leaders were supporting the ruling coalition while Banunu leaders backed opposition candidates.

The electoral commission earlier announced Tshisekedi had won 38.5 percent of the vote while Fayulu received 34.7 percent.

But hope for a new era after 18 years of chaotic rule by President Joseph Kabila has faded in a welter of controversy.

Observers have warned that the court's upholding of the official results could lead to further unrest. At least 34 people have been killed since provisional results were released on January 10, the United Nations has said.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe