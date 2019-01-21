The Israeli military said it was carrying out strikes on Iranian targets in Syria early on Monday after it intercepted a rocket fired from Syrian territory hours earlier.

It said in a statement that it was "currently striking" the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force in Syria and warned Assad's military against "attempting to harm Israeli territory or forces".

It provided no further details on the raids.

On Sunday, the Israeli military also reported that its air defence systems intercepted a rocket fired from Syria, after Damascus accused Israel of carrying out air raids in the country's south.

Israel has vowed to stop Iran from entrenching itself militarily in neighbouring Syria.

It has carried out hundreds of air strikes there against what it says are Iranian military targets and advanced arms deliveries to Tehran-backed Hezbollah, the Lebanese Shia militia.