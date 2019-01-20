President Donald Trump said on Sunday that his proposed immigration deal to end a 30-day partial government shutdown would not lead to amnesty for "Dreamers," but appeared to signal support for amnesty as part of a broader immigration agreement.

In a morning Twitter storm, Trump also said he would not seek the removal of millions of illegal immigrants living in the United States, while bashing House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her fellow Democrats for turning down an offer he made on Saturday, including for Dreamers, the undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children.

"No, Amnesty is not a part of my offer. It is a 3-year extension of DACA. Amnesty will be used only on a much bigger deal, whether on immigration or something else," Trump said on Twitter.

"Likewise there will be no big push to remove the 11,000,000 plus people who are here illegally-but be careful Nancy!"

The Dreamers are protected from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

DACA was put in place under former President Barack Obama. The Trump administration said in September 2017 it would rescind DACA but it remains in effect under court order.

Trump did not make clear what he was referring to regarding the 11 million people mentioned in his tweet. About 12 million people are living in the United States illegally, according to US Department of Homeland Security estimates.

In a Saturday speech from the White House, Trump offered three years of protections for Dreamers and for holders of temporary protected status (TPS), another class of immigrants from designated countries affected by armed conflict, natural disaster, or other strife.

'Bold solution'

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell welcomed the plan as a "bold solution", while a spokesman said McConnell would seek Senate passage of the proposal this week.

The legislation will include bills to fund government departments that have been closed during the shutdown, as well as some disaster aid and the president's immigration proposal, a McConnell aide said.

But Trump's amnesty tweet caught some Republicans off guard.

"I don't know what the president's calling amnesty," Senator James Lankford, an Oklahoma Republican, told ABC's "This Week" program. "That's a longer debate and obviously not something we can solve quickly."