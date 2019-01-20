At least three civilians have been killed and nine injured in a bomb attack in the northwestern city of Afrin.

The bomb was reportedly planted on a public bus on the one year anniversary of Turkey's Operation Olive Branch, which helped in stabilising and securing the region.

One of the bombs, targeting a bus, killed three civilians.

The other was planted along a busy street in a garbage dumpster, but hurt no one as it was a detonated via a controlled explosion.

Turkey on January 20 launched the operation to remove PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

Most of the injured were brought to hospitals in Turkey.