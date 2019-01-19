The US military on Saturday said it had carried out its deadliest air strike in Somalia in months, killing 52 Al Shabab militants after a "large group" mounted an attack on Somali forces.

The US Africa Command said the air strike occurred near Jilib in Middle Juba region. There were no reports of Americans killed or wounded.

The US statement did not say whether any Somali forces were killed or wounded by the Al Qaeda-linked group.

Al Shabab via its Shahada news agency asserted that its attack on two Somali army bases killed at least 41 soldiers. It described the location as the Bar Sanjuni area near the port city of Kismayo.

There was no immediate comment from Somalia's government.

In neighboring Ethiopia, state television cited the defense ministry as saying more than 60 Al Shabab fighters had been killed and that four vehicles loaded with explosives had been "destroyed."

Ethiopia contributes troops to a multinational African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia and has troops there independently under Ethiopian army command.