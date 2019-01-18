Several world leaders, including the US president, are staying away from this year's World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos next week from January 22-25.

Donald Trump – who was centre-stage at Davos last year in a rare appearance by a sitting US president – cited domestic problems such as his partial shutdown of the US government as his reason for avoiding this year's unofficial gathering of the powerful and wealthy.

His tariff attack on the global trade system would likely have been a question he faced at Davos. Those attending won't be able to ask him what further contributions he might make to deepening gloom over the global economic and political outlook.

China's President Xi Jinping is also not going, which leaves the forum without its champion of free trade. Xi's deputy Wang Qishan is expected to push China's agenda which Beijing says is based on dialogue not confrontation.

The White House also announced that US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and state secretary Mike Pompeo would not be going “out of consideration for the 800,000 American workers not receiving pay.”

Others not going are French President Emmanuel Macron, who is grappling with 'yellow vest' protests, a populist response to his own brand of Francophile populism, and British PM Theresa May whose Brexit plans, a populist move to reimagine 'little England,' are in tatters. Russia's President Vladimir Putin is also not attending.

Leaders currently still scheduled to attend include Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte.

Before the US cancellation, a Trump administration official had said the US delegation would also discuss the importance of reforming institutions such as the World Trade Organisation, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Trump has harshly criticised globalisation and questioned US participation in multilateral institutions such as the WTO, calling for a revamp of international trade rules.

WEF issues stark warning for global economic outlook

The WEF's own Global Risks Report set the tone this week with a stark warning of looming economic headwinds, in part because of geopolitical tensions among major powers.