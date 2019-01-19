WORLD
4 MIN READ
Dutch newspaper fires journalist deported from Turkey - report
Turkey on Thursday deported Johanna Cornelia Boersma for her suspected links to Jabhat al Nusra, a terrorist group with historic links to Al Qaeda, a senior official of the Turkish presidency said.
Dutch newspaper fires journalist deported from Turkey - report
Dutch police had requested information about the journalist's movements in and out of Turkey, officials say. / AFP Archive
January 19, 2019

Dutch journalist Johanna Cornelia Boersma who, was deported from Turkey on Thursday for her suspected links to a terror group has been fired from Dutch newspaper Het Financieel Dagblad, according to a report by the newspaper.

The report said Boersma in her discussions with the FD, in recent days, has been unable to provide sufficient clarity about her role.

She has reportedly been accused of forging documents for a Syrian who had been arrested in the Netherlands last year on suspicion of participation with Jabhat al Nusra, a terrorist group with historic links to Al Qaeda.

If the FD had known that Boersma had a relationship with the Syrian, this would have been an important reason for the newspaper not to hire her as a freelance correspondent, the report said.

Boersma was deported from Turkey after the Dutch police tipped off their Turkish counterparts about her terror links, Turkey's Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Thursday.

"The Netherlands told Turkey that the reporter, who was deported today, had links to Jabhat al Nusra. We acted on intelligence from the Netherlands and took a precautionary measure," Altun added. 

The journalist is a suspect in an ongoing criminal probe into terrorism, but not of terrorism, Dutch media reported, citing the country's prosecutors. 

'We won't speculate'

Recommended

Altun said, "If a credible foreign government agency tells you that one of their citizens has links to terrorism, you don't take any chances."

"The Dutch authorities alone are in a position to explain why they arrived at that conclusion. We won't speculate on the credibility of their intelligence."

Earlier, in a statement, Altun said the Dutch had requested "information about Boersma's movements in and out of Turkey."

"Rest assured that Ms Boersma's deportation was in no way related to her journalistic activities during her stay in Turkey," the statement said, adding Turkey had issued her a press card, which was valid until January 31, 2019.

Reuters news agency quoting her paper said she had been visiting an immigration office in Istanbul to extend her visa on Wednesday when she was detained.

Boersma's newspaper Financieele Dagblad reported that she was in a relationship until the summer of 2015 with a Syrian man who was arrested in the Netherlands last autumn for being a member of the Al-Nusra Front.

"And Ans thinks it is possible that her deportation is linked" to that relationship, said the newspaper where she started working in February 2017.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe