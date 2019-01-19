Dutch journalist Johanna Cornelia Boersma who, was deported from Turkey on Thursday for her suspected links to a terror group has been fired from Dutch newspaper Het Financieel Dagblad, according to a report by the newspaper.

The report said Boersma in her discussions with the FD, in recent days, has been unable to provide sufficient clarity about her role.

She has reportedly been accused of forging documents for a Syrian who had been arrested in the Netherlands last year on suspicion of participation with Jabhat al Nusra, a terrorist group with historic links to Al Qaeda.

If the FD had known that Boersma had a relationship with the Syrian, this would have been an important reason for the newspaper not to hire her as a freelance correspondent, the report said.

Boersma was deported from Turkey after the Dutch police tipped off their Turkish counterparts about her terror links, Turkey's Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Thursday.

"The Netherlands told Turkey that the reporter, who was deported today, had links to Jabhat al Nusra. We acted on intelligence from the Netherlands and took a precautionary measure," Altun added.

The journalist is a suspect in an ongoing criminal probe into terrorism, but not of terrorism, Dutch media reported, citing the country's prosecutors.

'We won't speculate'