Germany on Tuesday arrested a German-Afghan man on suspicion he was spying for Iran while working for the German army as a linguistic and cultural adviser.

The 50-year-old identified as Abdul Hamid S was arrested in western Germany, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

"Abdul Hamid S is strongly suspected of having worked for a foreign intelligence agency. The suspect was a language expert and cultural adviser for the Bundeswehr. In this capacity, he is believed to have passed insights to an Iranian intelligence agency," it said.

According to Spiegel Online, he is suspected of working for Iranian secret services for several years.

While working for the German army, he had access to highly sensitive information including on troop deployment in Afghanistan, the report added.

Previous cases of espionage

Previous cases of infiltration by a foreign agency have sparked outrage and shock in Germany.