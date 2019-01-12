Hundreds of demonstrators wearing yellow vests took to the streets of London on Saturday, in the largest protest yet in Britain copying the "yellow vest" protests rocking France.

Protesters opposed to the government's austerity programme and demanding a general election marched through the centre of the capital before rallying in Trafalgar Square.

They included two French activists involved in the demonstrations sweeping France since mid-November who were invited by the organisers of the British event.

"Fed up with poverty"

"We are here in support," said Erick Simon, 61, one of the duo.

"I think that the yellow vest movement in France is the same as the one that is growing in England... people are fed up with poverty, injustice and social and financial injustice."

The French protests began in mid-November over a proposed increase in fuel duties, and soon turned violent.

The leaderless movement appeared to be petering out at the end of 2018 but has since regained momentum, with weekly clashes seen in Paris and other French cities.

Britain has seen several small protests by Brexit supporters wearing yellow vests since November, but other activists have been slow to adopt the symbolic attire and movement.

'The UK is falling apart'

Saturday's event, organised by the left-wing "People's Assembly" group, saw mainstream opposition lawmakers join forces with several unions and other organisations focused on causes ranging from refugees to racism.