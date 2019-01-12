Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei said on Saturday it had sacked a Chinese employee who was arrested on spying charges in Poland, as the company sought to distance itself from the incident.

Polish authorities detained Wang Weijing and a former Polish security official on Friday over the allegations, which could intensify Western security concerns about Huawei and its relations with the Chinese government.

Actions not related to Huawei

Huawei said in a statement that Wang's "alleged actions have no relation to the company".

"In accordance with the terms and conditions of Huawei's labor contract, we have made this decision because the incident has brought Huawei into disrepute," the statement said.

A Polish security services spokesman had told Reuters earlier the allegations were related to individual actions, and were not linked directly to the Chinese company.

The two men have heard the charges and could be held for three months.

A Huawei spokesman, Joe Kelly, declined to give any further details.