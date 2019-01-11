President Nicolas Maduro celebrated the start to a second term as Venezuela's leader on Thursday, but his world got smaller as countries seized upon the inauguration to cut back diplomatic ties and reject his legitimacy.

Once among Latin America's wealthiest countries, Venezuela is enduring a historic crisis following two decades of socialist rule.

Maduro's second six-year term extends the country's socialist revolution amid widespread complaints.

Seventeen Latin American countries, the US and Canada denounced Maduro's government as illegitimate in a measure adopted on Thursday.

Maduro rejected the accusation, vowing to continue the legacy of the late President Hugo Chavez and accused the US of trying to ignite unrest through its increasing economic sanctions.

"Venezuela is the centre of a world war led by the North American imperialists and its allies," he declared in a speech after his swearing-in. "They have tried to convert a normal inauguration into a world war."

Maduro, Chavez's hand-picked successor, took the helm of government after narrowly winning election following Chavez's 2013 death. He denies being a dictator and often accuses President Donald Trump of leading an economic war against Venezuela that is destroying the country.

In May, Maduro declared victory following an election that his political opponents and many foreign nations consider illegitimate because the largest anti-government parties boycotted the race.

TRT World's Juan Carlos Lamas reports from Caracas.

Increasing international pressure

On Thursday, the Organisation of American States voted not to recognise the legitimacy of Maduro's second term, adopting a resolution presented by Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, the US, Paraguay and Peru. Venezuela's ambassador to the OAS, Samuel Moncada, denounced the move as "a hostile act ... against the will of our nation."

Paraguay went a step further, severing diplomatic ties. Peru also called home its top diplomat from Caracas in protest and banned 100 members of Maduro's administration from entering the country. Argentina suspended Venezuelan diplomatic and official passports for banned high-ranking members of Maduro's administration from entering.