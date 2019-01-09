Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri called on Wednesday for an Arab League economic summit due to take place this month in Beirut to be postponed because Lebanon had failed to agree on a new government.

Berri also asserted "again the necessity of having Syria participate in such a summit," lawmakers from his parliamentary bloc quoted him as saying at a meeting.

The Arab League suspended Syria's membership seven years ago after the regime crackdown on mass protests against Syria regime leader Bashar al Assad.

Some Arab states, including ones that had backed rebels, are now seeking to reconcile with the Syrian regime, which has recovered most of the country with Russian and Iranian help.

