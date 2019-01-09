Australia will assess runaway Saudi woman Rahaf Mohammed al Qunun for settlement after the United Nations on Wednesday deemed her a refugee.

The Department of Home Affairs confirmed in a statement that the UN High Commissioner for Refugees had referred 18-year-old Qunun to Australia for consideration for refugee settlement.

Qunun arrived in Bangkok on a flight from Kuwait on Saturday, and planned to continue to Australia, for which she held a tourist visa. But after being detained by Thai authorities, she refused to board a flight back to Kuwait, barricading herself in a hotel room.

After publicising her case via social media, saying she feared for her safety if made to return home to her family, she was placed in the care of UNHCR workers as her bid for refugee status was considered, leading to her referral to Australia on Wednesday afternoon.

"The UNHCR has referred Ms Rahaf Mohammed al Qunun to Australia for consideration for refugee resettlement," Australia's Home Affairs Department said, adding it would "consider this referral in the usual way, as it does with all UNHCR referrals."

Indications from Canberra suggest Qunun may receive a sympathetic hearing.

Before the UNHCR's referral, Health Minister Greg Hunt said Australia would consider giving Qunun a humanitarian visa if the UNHCR process found her to be a refugee.

"Pending the outcome of that, if she is found to be a refugee, then we will give very, very, very serious consideration to a humanitarian visa," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Qunun's case has again highlighted the cause of women's rights in Saudi Arabia. Several female Saudi runaways fleeing abuse by their families have been caught trying to seek asylum abroad in recent years and forcibly returned home. Human rights activists say many more similar cases will have gone unreported.