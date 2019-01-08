Events surrounding the push for the independence of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church made international headlines in 2018.

Probably the main reason for this was not so much the functional aspect of Ukrainian church politics but the geopolitical significance of the confrontation with Russia.

Even though Ukrainians have been trying to attain recognition of their church by the rest of the Orthodox world since the 1920s, it was almost a 100 years later, in October 2018, that the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew in Istanbul decided that it was high time to address the question.

While the US and Canada were the two countries that congratulated the new Orthodox Church in Ukraine, established on December 15, there has not been any immediate reaction from the Orthodox world.

This hardly comes as a surprise.

Six out of the 14 Orthodox churches voiced their concerns and unease about the Ecumenical Patriarch’s decision to grant autocephaly (independence) to Ukraine’s new church.

Among the most vocal opponents is the Serbian Orthodox Church, which has been very critical about what it considers to be a U-turn policy of the Ecumenical Patriarch in the case of Ukraine.

In August 2018 the Patriarch of the Serbian Patriarch Irinej sent a letter to the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew reminding him (among other things) that he had given a promise in Chambesy (Geneva), in front of all the Primates, not to interfere in Ukrainian ecclesiastical affairs.

While the closeness and fraternal relationship between the Serbian and the Russian Orthodox Church is not news in and of itself, the motives behind such strong opposition to Ukrainian autocephaly should also be considered in the context of the Serbian Church’s own fears regarding the Macedonian Orthodox Church and, to a lesser extent, the Montenegrin Orthodox Church.

These churches are also knocking on Constantinople’s door, asking for similar treatment to that given to Ukraine.

The Serbian Orthodox Church is one of the most influential regional religious actors in the Balkans.

While the 1922 tomos of autocephaly issued by the Ecumenical Patriarch gives the Serbian Orthodox Church a territorial canonical jurisdiction stretching from Slovenia in the north to Macedonia’s south, in reality, it faces many hurdles which prevent it from having equal influence across the Balkans.

Ever since 1967, when the Macedonian Orthodox Church unilaterally seceded from the Serbian Church, the role of the Serbian Church has diminished in Macedonian society. The vast majority of Macedonian Orthodox believers are adherents to the unrecognised Macedonian Orthodox Church - Ohrid Archbishopric.

For decades the Macedonian Church has been locked in negotiations with the Serbian Orthodox Church, seeking autocephaly and recognition by the rest of Orthodoxy.

These negotiations culminated in 2002 with the Nis accords, which stipulated broad autonomy for the Macedonian Orthodox Church, but not full independence.