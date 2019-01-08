The disproportionate influence the state of Israel has over the United States’ political system is well known and documented in great detail by any number of academic enquiries, and none better than the details uncovered by prolific international relations scholars John Mearsheimer and Stephen Walt in their groundbreaking treatise The Israel Lobby and US Foreign Policy.

While the authors describe in meticulous detail the extent to which a loose coalition of pro-Israel organisations and wealthy donors have actively and successfully steered US foreign policy in a staunchly pro-Israel direction, they failed to forecast the depth and breadth of Israel’s near total stranglehold of political and civil life in the US today.

What we are witnessing today is the total capitulation by both political parties and the entire US federal government to the state of Israel, which has all but ensured Israel’s national interests are now placed well ahead of those of the United States – at least in the decisions made by US lawmakers.

Consider that the US Senate’s first bill of 2019, which was put forward in the midst of a federal government shutdown, was a bipartisan defence of the Israeli government from US taxpaying citizens who support the boycott Israel movement, otherwise known as Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS).

Significantly, the bill, known as S.1, is the top legislative priority for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), better known as the tip of the Israel Lobby’s spear, and as noted by The Intercept, the bill is neither designed to protect US workers, nor deal with any of the country’s pressing problems, or even reopen the government. Its sole purpose is to protect Israel from Americans exercising their constitutionally protected right to boycott, which in itself is a speech act.

For the past half-dozen or so years, a slew of Republican Party sponsored anti-BDS Israel bills have made their way into state legislatures all across the country, with 26 states now basically criminalising any act that calls for the support of boycotting Israel owned companies or institutions.

Even newspapers in the US are now being pressured into pledging not to support a boycott of Israel. Last week, for example, the publisher of the Arkansas Times described to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) how “letters from the state of Arkansas began drifting across my desk, demanding that our weekly newspaper, the Arkansas Times, either sign a pledge not to boycott Israel or forfeit all state advertising,” adding, “The letters were the result of an obscure, cookie-cutter law passed in 2017 by our Republican-controlled legislature.”

This anti-boycott Israel push makes a mockery of self-proclaimed American values, given the trajectory and advancement of civil rights in the country are indeed shaped by political boycotts, with the boycott of “whites only” restaurants and businesses in the Southern states instigating what would eventually become the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which put an end to racial segregation.

“Since when do American citizens have to pledge to act in the interest of a foreign power to do business with their own government?” asks Alan Leveritt, publisher of the Arkansas Times.