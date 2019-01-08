Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has indicated that Ankara will lead the international community’s fight against Daesh in Syria and other terror groups like the YPG, which is the PKK terror group's Syrian branch.

Erdogan's commitment was laid out in a New York Times op-ed ahead of the Turkish president's meeting with US National Security Adviser John Bolton, who is in Ankara for talks on the US withdrawal from northern Syria.

“It is time for all stakeholders to join forces to end the terror unleashed by the Islamic State [Daesh], an enemy of Islam and Muslims around the world, and to preserve Syria’s territorial integrity. Turkey is volunteering to shoulder this heavy burden at a critical time in history,” Erdogan wrote.

“We are counting on the international community to stand with us,” he added.

Erdogan said US President Donald Trump's decision to pull US troops out of Syria was right. But he warned that the US withdrawal from Syria must be planned carefully and with the right partners, saying Turkey was the only country "with the power and commitment" to protect the Syrian people, and the interests of the international community in Syria.

The president noted that in August 2016, Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield, its first cross-border operation in Syria against Daesh and the YPG terror groups.

The operation resulted in the elimination of both terror groups from some parts of northwestern Syria.

Erdogan says Turkey is now ready to finish up the job in all of northern Syria.

TRT World spoke to James Farwell, a Senior Fellow at the Middle East Institute for more on what Turkey's proposed plan could mean for Syria.

Turkey's Syria plan

Erdogan has also outlined Turkey’s vision of bringing stability and peace in the war-ravaged country, touching on several important issues menacing Syria since the beginning of the civil war in 2011.

Ankara will create a stabilisation force, representing all segments of Syrian society, Erdogan wrote.

In order to manage northern Syrian territories, where the YPG and Daesh still exert their own influences, Turkey will also establish “popularly-elected councils,” Erdogan added.