Carl Grove, a 90-year-old American cyclist, has been stripped of his age-group title and world record from the US Masters Track Championships after failing a doping test.

Grove had won the 90-94 age group individual pursuit crown in a world record 3mins 6.129secs last July 11 at Breinigsville, Pennsylvania. He was the lone competitor in his age group.

The resident of the small town of Bristol, Indiana, about 120 miles east of Chicago, tested positive for epitrenbolone, a metabolite of the prohibited substance trenbolone in a urine sample taken after his run.