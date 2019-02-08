Turkey welcomes United Nations Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard’s investigation into Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s death, said Fahrettin Altun, Communications Director for the Turkish Presidency, on Friday.

In a tweet Altun said, "After four months, we are still waiting for answers. Where is the body? Who ordered the hit? Was there a local collaborator? The world is watching."

Khashoggi, a royal insider who became a critic of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul by a team of Saudi operatives on October 2, provoking international revulsion.

Saudi officials' "complete lack of transparency" on journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder investigation is deeply concerning and detrimental to their credibility, said Altun in a written statement to Reuters.

"Over the past four months, the Saudi authorities have been less than forthcoming in their dealings with their Turkish counterparts and the international community," said Altun.