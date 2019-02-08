TÜRKİYE
World is waiting for answers in Khashoggi case – Turkish presidency aide
Saudi officials' "complete lack of transparency" on journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder investigation is deeply concerning, said Fahrettin Altun, communications director for the Turkish Presidency.
In a tweet Fahrettin Altun, said, "After four months, we are still waiting for answers." / TRTWorld
February 8, 2019

Turkey welcomes United Nations Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard’s investigation into Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s death, said Fahrettin Altun, Communications Director for the Turkish Presidency, on Friday. 

In a tweet Altun said, "After four months, we are still waiting for answers. Where is the body? Who ordered the hit? Was there a local collaborator? The world is watching."

Khashoggi, a royal insider who became a critic of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul by a team of Saudi operatives on October 2, provoking international revulsion.

Saudi officials' "complete lack of transparency" on journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder investigation is deeply concerning and detrimental to their credibility, said Altun in a written statement to Reuters

"Over the past four months, the Saudi authorities have been less than forthcoming in their dealings with their Turkish counterparts and the international community," said Altun.

"Saudi authorities must extradite Mr Khashoggi's killers to Turkey, where they committed a premeditated murder, as proof of their willingness to serve the cause of justice," he said.

Altun said Turkey’s findings on the case were in line with those of the UN-led inquiry, adding that Ankara was committed to cooperating in a potential UN investigation into the case.

Despite Turkey’s joint investigation with Saudi officials looking at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul, the consul’s residence and several other locations, the whereabouts of Khashoggi’s remains are still unknown.

Khashoggi’s killing has severely strained ties between Turkey and Saudi Arabia, although Erdogan has good ties with the Saudi monarch, King Salman.

In an interview with Turkey’s state broadcaster on Sunday, Erdogan said both the crown prince and Saudi’s Adel al Jubeir had lied about the case and pressure from Turkey had led to Jubeir being removed from his post as foreign minister in December.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
