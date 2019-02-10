Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el Sisi has been elected chairman of the African Union at the continental body's summit in Ethiopia.

Also at the African Union meeting on Sunday, a statue of Ethiopia's last emperor was unveiled. Afterward a scuffle erupted between security guards for some African leaders and African Union guards, causing a delay in the entry procession of the heads of state into the main meeting.

Sisi addressed the summit after being elected the new chairman, saying he would focus on security on the African continent.

"Our work must continue to improve peace and security in Africa in a holistic and sustainable manner," Sisi said. "Mediation and preventive diplomacy will remain one of the priorities of the African Union."

The new African Union chairman said that "counter-terrorism requires the identification of those who support and finance it and combating them collectively. While we are aware of the difficulty and complexity of the struggle, this remains the only appropriate way to uproot terrorism and eradicate it."

Human rights concerns

The rights group Amnesty International warned that Sisi's chairmanship might undermine the African Union's human rights mechanisms.