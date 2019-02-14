British Prime Minister Theresa May suffered an embarrassing defeat by lawmakers on Thursday in a vote that left her bid to secure a European Union divorce deal stuck between an intransigent EU and a resistant UK Parliament — with Brexit just six weeks away.

A rebellion by hard-core Brexit backers saw the House of Commons vote by 303 votes to 258 against a motion reiterating support for May's approach to Brexit — support expressed by lawmakers in votes just two weeks ago.

The defeat is symbolic rather than binding, but shows how weak May's hand is as she tries to secure changes to her divorce deal from the EU in order to win backing for it in parliament.

It is likely to leave EU leaders wondering whether May can win support for any kind of Brexit deal, given Britain's political instability.

May tried to put a positive spin on the result. The prime minister's office said in a statement that "while we didn't secure the support of the Commons this evening," the government believed Parliament still wanted May to seek changes to the Brexit deal that lawmakers could support.

"The government will continue to pursue this with the EU to ensure we leave on time on 29th March," it said.

Others were blunter.

TRT World'sSarah Morice has more.

'Absolute fiasco'

"What an absolute fiasco this is," said pro-EU Conservative lawmaker Anna Soubry. A leading pro-Brexit colleague, Bernard Jenkin, used the same word, "Fiasco."

The vote is the latest outbreak of Brexit-driven chaos that is roiling Britain's Parliament and imperilling Britain's orderly exit from the EU.

Two weeks ago, parliament sent a contradictory message, voting to send May back to Brussels to seek changes to a section of the withdrawal agreement intended to ensure an open border between the UK's Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland after Brexit.

But lawmakers also voted to rule out a "no-deal" exit, though without signalling how that should happen.

On Thursday the government was defeated on an uncontroversial-sounding motion reiterating the earlier decision, when hard-line pro-Brexit lawmakers in the governing Conservatives abstained, accusing the government of effectively ruling out the threat of leaving the EU without an agreement on departure terms and future relations, a move they say undermines Britain's bargaining position.

"Conservative MPs (members of Parliament ) really ought not to be associated with anything, express or implied, which seems to take 'no deal' off the table," Brexit-backing Conservative lawmaker Steve Baker tweeted before the vote.