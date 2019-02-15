A court in Myanmar on Friday sentenced two men to death for the killing of a prominent Muslim lawyer who was a close adviser to the country's de facto civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.

The Yangon Northern District Court found the gunman, Kyi Lin, guilty of premeditated murder and illegal weapons possession for the January 29, 2017 shooting of Ko Ni in broad daylight at Yangon airport. An accomplice involved in planning the killing was also sentenced to death. Two other men involved in the crime received prison sentences.

A fifth suspect thought to be the crime's mastermind remains at large.

Ko Ni was shot in the head at close range on January 29, 2017, as he walked out of the airport after returning from a working trip to Indonesia. Closed-circuit television footage showed he was shot near a taxi stand as he held his 5-year-old grandchild.

Onlookers chased down the gunman, catching him only after he also shot dead a taxi driver who was one of his pursuers. An ex-convict previously imprisoned for illegally trading in antiquities such as sculptures of Buddha, Kyi Lin also received a 20-year sentence for killing the taxi driver.

Murder motive unclear

The death penalty in Myanmar is carried out by hanging but no executions appear to have been carried out since 1988. Many prisoners on death row have had their sentences commuted.

The failure to apprehend the crime's alleged mastermind left many questions about the motivation for the killing, especially with the defendants offering contradictory testimony.

Speculation about the reasons Ko Ni was targeted focused on two possibilities.