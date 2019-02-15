The United Nations (UN) on Friday launched a campaign to raise $920 million for Rohingya refugees and their host country, Bangladesh.

A joint action plan to protect the refugees was also announced.

Contributions will come in from 132 partners including the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and Migration Agency (IOM).

The plan will cover the needs of 900,000 refugees and 300,000 Bangladeshis in host communities, the UNHCR and IOM said in a joint statement.

Basic needs such as food, shelter, water and sanitation as well as child protection and gender-based violence will be funded.

“Our humanitarian imperative today is to stabilise the situation of stateless Rohingya refugees and their Bangladeshi hosts. We are hoping for timely, predictable and flexible contributions in order to meet the goals of this year’s appeal,” said UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.