Five killed as gunman opens fire at Illinois warehouse
Gunman shoots in industrial area on outskirts of Chicago, killing and wounding multiple people before he's slain, officials say.
Emergency workers gathered near the scene of a shooting at an industrial park in Aurora, Ill., in February 15, 2019. / AP
February 15, 2019

A gunman opened fire in an industrial warehouse in Aurora, Illinois, on Friday, killing five people and wounding five police officers before he was slain, law enforcement officials said.

Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said the gunman, identified as Gary Martin, 45, was an employee at the industrial complex.

"We have an active shooter incident at 641 Archer Av. This is an active scene. Please avoid the area," the Aurora Police Department said in a tweet shortly after 2 pm CST, adding that additional details would be forthcoming.

Aurora is about 65 kilometers west of Chicago.

Live TV reports showed dozens of first responder vehicles outside a building housing the Henry Pratt Co. in Aurora, a city of about 200,000 people about 65 km west of Chicago.

Several ATF teams responded to the shooting and were at the scene, according to the agency's Chicago spokeswoman, and the FBI said it also was responding.

Gunman had 'a pistol with a laser'

John Probst, an employee at the Henry Pratt Co in Aurora, told ABC7 that he ran out of the back door as the shooting unfolded Friday afternoon. 

Probst said he recognised the gunman and that he works for the company.

He said the gunman had "a pistol with a laser."  

Probst said he wasn't hurt but that another colleague was "bleeding pretty bad."

A spokeswoman for US President Donald Trump said that he was aware of the incident.

"The President has been briefed and is monitoring the ongoing situation in Aurora , IL," Sarah Sanders said in a written statement. 

SOURCE:AP
