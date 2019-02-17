Abdul Gani's family took shelter in an abandoned building on the outskirts of Syria's Jarablus, on the western bank of the Euphrates river, four years ago.

The war in Syria has seen the displacement of millions from their homes.

"Look at how these children are living now, we have lost everything. We live in hunger, displacement, cold, frustration and humiliation," Gani said. His family fled fighting in the town Shuyukh, east of the Euphrates.

Turkey has expressed its intentions to create a safe zone in the area. Clearing out the area near Turkey's border would help refugees return home safely and protect national security interests, Ankara said.