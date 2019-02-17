WORLD
War took everything, Syria's displaced families say
Ankara has promised a cross-border operation and a safe zone east of the Euphrates in Syria and says the operation would not only secure Turkey's national interests but allow displaced and refugee families to return home.
Syrian children at a camp for internally displaced people on the outskirts of Jarablus, northern Syria. May 30, 2018. / AP
February 17, 2019

Abdul Gani's family took shelter in an abandoned building on the outskirts of  Syria's Jarablus, on the western bank of the Euphrates river, four years ago.

The war in Syria has seen the displacement of millions from their homes.

"Look at how these children are living now, we have lost everything. We live in hunger, displacement, cold, frustration and humiliation," Gani said. His family fled fighting in the town Shuyukh, east of the Euphrates.

Turkey has expressed its intentions to create a safe zone in the area. Clearing out the area near Turkey's border would help refugees return home safely and protect national security interests, Ankara said. 

The safe zone being negotiated by Turkey and the US is expected to stretch along roughly 30 kilometres along Syria's northern border, starting from the east of the Euphrates. 

TRT World'sAlaattin Kilic has more from Jarablus.

